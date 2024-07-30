SCFR chief terms Zionists’ new claim against Hezbollah as plot

In an interview published by IRNA on Tuesday, Kharrazi reacted to Zionist regime’s claim against Hezbollah.

On Sunday evening, at least 12 people were killed and 30 others wounded in a rocket attack on a football pitch in the town of the Majdal Shams in the Israeli occupied Syrian Golan.

Kharrazi said that the regime is seeking to spread the war by claiming that Hezbollah had launched an attack on Golan.

He called the Zionist regime’s claim ridiculous as the residents in Golan are against the Israeli regime and took to streets to hold anti-Netanyahu rallies yesterday.

How can Lebanon's Hezbollah – an ally to Syria – have bombarded the Syrian Golan? the SCFR chief asked.

Kharrazi advised the regime to put an end to the brutal ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

If the war continues in the enclave, it will bring about nothing but killings and destruction, he further noted.

