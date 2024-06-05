Hezbollah hits Zionist targets with missile, artillery shell

According to the Al-Mayadeen news network, several rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Zionist regime's military base in the West Galilee region in the northern occupied territories.

In a statement, Hezbollah said it also shelled a group of enemy soldiers with artillery when they were inside the Al-Malkiyya base.

The Hebrew-language Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth also reported that 10 rockets were fired from the Lebanese side into the Galilee region and prompted the alarm in Al-Malkiyya.

The new retaliatory strikes came a day after Hezbollah announced firing 6 rocket, drone and missile attacks on the positions of the Zionist regime's army in the north of occupied Palestine and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Over the past few months, Lebanon's Hezbollah has targeted the military positions of the regime in retaliation for the war and genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah and the Zionist military have been exchanging fire almost on a daily basis. While the resistance movement targets Israeli military installations, the regime hit residential areas of southern Lebanon causing civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah strikes have forced thousands of Zionists to flee from illegal settlements along the Lebanese borders.

4399