Araqchi stresses broadening Iran-Venezuela economic ties

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has emphasized the importance of enhancing and broadening ties between Iran and Venezuela, particularly in economic and trade cooperation.

During a meeting on Thursday with Ali Chegini, Iran’s newly appointed ambassador to Venezuela, Araqchi reiterated the significance of the relations between the two countries.

He emphasized the need to intensify efforts to deepen bilateral relations, with a focus on economic and trade cooperation.

Before his departure to Caracas, Chegini provided an overview of the current state of Iran-Venezuela relations and outlined proposed strategies to strengthen cooperation across shared areas of interest.

Chegini brings extensive diplomatic experience, having previously served as director general of the resistance economy at the Foreign Ministry, as well as Iran’s ambassador to Cuba and India.

