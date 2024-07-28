Extremist Israeli minister calls for assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah

In a post on X on Sunday, Smotrich also said that the entire Lebanon must bear the consequences for the rocket attack that killed 12 people in the town of Majdal Shams in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The Israeli military bombed villages and towns in south and east Lebanon overnight and early on Sunday after accusing Hezbollah of being behind the attack. Hezbollah denied it was responsible.

Some reports suggested that the explosion was likely caused by a stray projectile fired by Israel’s Iron Dome missile system.

Lebanon’s official news agency reported extensive damage and some casualties resulting from the Israeli strikes.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Foreign Ministry issued a statement characterizing the attack on Majdal Shams as a move by the Israeli regime to create a pretext to expand its aggression across the region.

“As part of attempts to escalate the situation in the region, Israeli occupation entity committed a heinous crime on Saturday in Majdal Shams town and then held Lebanese National Resistance accountable for this crime,” it said.

The Israeli regime captured Golan Heights from Syria during the war of 1967 and annexed the territory in 1981, a move that has not been recognized by most of the international community.

4353**2050