Israel warned against threatening Lebanon's stability, security

According to IRNA, citing Egyptian media, Badr Abdel Ati expressed concern about the current tension between Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement and the Zionist regime but said that Cairo is against any threat to the stability and security of Lebanon and its citizens.

Egypt made its stance clear after the Zionist regime and some of its western backer, including the US directly blamed Hezbollah for a deadly rocket attack on the Majdal Shams area in the Israeli occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Despite repeated denial by Hezbollah of its involvement in the incident, the Zionist regime and its propaganda tools have been beating the war drum using Golan a pretext.

The regime has not provided any evidence showing that the rocket was fired from Lebanon and Hezbollah has said the rocket was fired from the regime’s own anti-missile system

Almost regional countries and international organizations have warned Israel against opening a new war front, cautioning the regime that it would have irreparable consequences.

On Sunday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said the attack on Majdal Shams was potentially an Israeli action with the aim of justifying expanding the scope of its aggression in the region.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry also warned that the escalation of tension in southern Lebanon could lead the conflicts to an all-out regional war.

A ministry spokesperson emphasized the importance of supporting security, stability and preserving the lives of the Lebanese people.

UNIFIL: No military solution to Lebanon-Israel conflict

The spokesperson of the United Nations peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) has also warned against any escalation of tensions in southern Lebanon and emphasized on the diplomatic solution of the conflict between Hezbollah and the Zionist regime.

Andrea Tennetti said in an interview with Al Jazeera on Monday that what is happening between Lebanon and the Zionist regime is worrisome.

He said that UNIFIL continues to fulfill its mission and has maintained its contacts with all parties in order to reduce tensions and avoid widening the scope of conflicts.

Tennetti emphasized that the conflict between Lebanon and Israel does not have a military solution, but a diplomatic one. “There is still time for negotiations and no party wants war”.

He also highlighted the challenges faced by UN Security Council Resolution 1701 saying both sides have violated it.

Adopted by the Security Council in 2006, resolution 1701 aimed at ending the war that year between Israel and Hezbollah. It called for an end to hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon, and the establishment of demilitarized zone.

Majdal Shams area in the occupied Golan Heights was targeted by a missile attack on Saturday evening.

American Axios news site announced that Hezbollah had informed the United Nations and emphasized once again that the cause of the Majdal Shams accident was the anti-aircraft missile of the Zionist regime.

US calls to prevent escalation amid blame game

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog once agaian emphasized Washington's commitment to the Zionist regime’s security but also called for the importance of preventing the escalation of conflicts with Lebanon's Hezbollah and efforts to reach a diplomatic solution.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday local time that Blinken also extended his condolences to the victims of Majdal Shams village and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

In this telephone conversation, the Secretary of State emphasized "the firm commitment of the United States to the security of Israel" against what he called "threats from terrorist organizations supported by Iran, including Hezbollah".

Blinken stressed the importance of preventing an escalation and discussed efforts to reach a diplomatic solution to allow people on both sides along Lebanon’s southern border to return to their homes. The top US diplomat was more concerned about thousands of Israeli settlers who have fled the northern occupied Palestine amid fear of Hezbollah attacks in retaliation for the Gaza genocide.

Blinken and Herzog also discussed current efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza despite the Zionist regime’s failure to accept the terms of Hamas regarding the ending the war to reach other aspects including the hostage release.

