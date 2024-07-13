Poll: 72% of Israelis want Netanyahu gone

The poll, conducted by a leading Israeli research firm, was published by the regime’s news outlet Channel 12 on Friday.

It found that 72% of Israelis want Netanyahu to resign over Israeli failures in the Gaza war, including the failure on October 7 when the Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement launched its Al-Aqsa Storm Operation.

Of those calling for Netanyahu’s resignation, 44% believe he should resign immediately, while 28% say he should quit after the war ends.

The poll also found that 64% of Israelis are in favor of a deal between the regime and Hamas that would release the captives in return for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The two sides have been engaged in indirect talks to reach a ceasefire-and-captives deal in the past few months. The negotiations however have failed so far, with Hamas blaming it on the Israeli regime over its refusal to accept the movement’s demands including the cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

A total of 116 people have been released from captivity, including 104 who were released under a temporary ceasefire during the last week of November.

Israelis have been holding rallies almost on a daily basis in the past months, calling for Netanyahu’s cabinet to reach a deal with Hamas in order for the remaining captives to be released.

The calls however have fallen on deaf ears amid internal conflicts among Israeli authorities and what the public and opponents see as Netanyahu’s push for his own political goals.

The Israeli war on Gaza has killed at least 38,345 people and wounded 88,295 others since October 7.

