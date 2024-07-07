Poll: 68% of Israelis have no hope for Gaza war victory

The latest such poll, which was released by Israel’s Channel 12 on Saturday, shows that 68% of Israelis have no hope that the regime would win the war.

On the handling of the war by the regime, 68% and 46% of participants described the performances of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Military Affairs Yoav Gallant respectively as “very bad” and “bad”.

Only 28% of Israelis believe that Netanyahu and his war cabinet have handled the conflict well.

According to the same poll, 43% of Israelis want snap elections.

Netanyahu is widely criticized for dragging the Gaza war, as he has on various occasions refused to accept a truce deal with Palestine’s Hamas resistance movement, which would lead to the release of dozens of captives still held in Gaza.

Critics say Netanyahu is seeking his own political purposes as he has repeatedly said that the Gaza war will continue until Hamas is eliminated.

Hamas on the other hand says that the only way to release the captives is a truce deal that should cease hostilities completely.

Israeli protesters have been holding rallies almost on a daily basis in the past months, demanding the release of the captives and the resignation of Netanyahu.

