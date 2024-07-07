Zionist police clash with anti-regime protesters in Tel Aviv

According to IRNA Saturday night report citing the Zionist Regime’s Channel 13, clashes erupted in Tel Aviv between the police and demonstrators who wanted an immediate deal with Hamas over the exchange of prisoners.

According to the same report, the Israeli police resorted to water cannons to disperse the protesters.

The Israeli police also announced that they detained 2 participants in the Saturday night protest in Tel Aviv.

Earlier, Qatar's Al Jazeera channel reported on Saturday night that thousands of Zionist settlers held new protests in different parts of the occupied territories.

According to this report, about 2,000 Zionists also gathered around the residence of Prime Minister Netanyahu in the occupied area of ​​Caesarea.

Media reports say, the Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid also participated in the anti-regime protest in Tel Aviv.

The protesting Zionists demanded the removal of Netanyahu from office and the holding of early elections as well as the immediate signing of the prisoner exchange agreement between the Zionist regime and Hamas.

About nine months have passed since the Zionist regime invaded the Gaza Strip but failed to achieve any of its intended goals except killing Palestinian civilians and turning Gaza into the rubble in defiance of an international outcry and rulings by the International Court of Justice.

