'Israeli generals want Gaza ceasefire amid fears of war with Hezbollah'

Based on interviews with current and former Israeli military officials, The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Israeli generals believe a ceasefire would be the quickest way to free the roughly 120 Israelis still held captive in Gaza, both dead and alive.

They also think it would help de-escalate tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon at a time when Israeli forces are fatigued and ill-equipped for further fighting following nearly nine months of war in Gaza, the regime's longest military engagement in decades.

Israeli generals fear that without a pause, a potential land war against Hezbollah could catch them off guard.

With Netanyahu unwilling to commit to ending the war without first eliminating Hamas, a task military leaders have acknowledged is unattainable, the Israeli army fears a "forever war" that gradually erodes their manpower and ammunition while leaving the captives behind.

The military's push for a ceasefire reflects a major shift in its thinking, as it became clear that Netanyahu lacked a clear postwar plan.

With the army short on spare parts, munitions, motivation and even troops, the generals believe a truce is necessary to allow them to recuperate in case a wider war with Hezbollah breaks out, even if it means Hamas will remain in power in Gaza for the time being.

