Israeli protesters block main highway in Tel Aviv

Al Mayadeen news channel reported that the protesters showed their opposition to Netanyahu’s policies by blocking Highway No. 40, which is the longest highway in the occupied territories after Highway No. 90.

Highway No.40, which is 302 kilometers long, connects the north of Tel Aviv to its south, and the Zionist protesters blocked it near the Magshimim intersection in the east of Tel Aviv.

Israeli protesters, including families of Israeli captives in Gaza, also blocked the main highway in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, demanding a prisoner swap deal with the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, the families of the captives blocked the Ayalon Highway that connects Tel Aviv with other surrounding cities and towns.

