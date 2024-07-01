Türkiye refuses to let Israeli plane refuel: Report

Israeli regime says the Warsaw-Tel Aviv flight has not been allowed to refuel at Antalya airport after making an emergency landing to evacuate a passenger for medical reasons, AFP reported.

Turkish workers at Antalya airport refused to refuel flight LY5102 before it could take off for Israel, El Al said in a statement.

“Local workers refused to refuel the company’s plane even though it was a medical case,” it said.

