Türkiye refuses to let Israeli plane refuel: Report

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli carrier El Al says Türkiye has refused to refuel its airplane that was flying from Warsaw to Tel Aviv, media outlets have reported.

Israeli regime says the Warsaw-Tel Aviv flight has not been allowed to refuel at Antalya airport after making an emergency landing to evacuate a passenger for medical reasons, AFP reported.

Turkish workers at Antalya airport refused to refuel flight LY5102 before it could take off for Israel, El Al said in a statement.

“Local workers refused to refuel the company’s plane even though it was a medical case,” it said.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 37,877, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Sunday. 

