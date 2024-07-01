Iran, Turkiye condemn Israeli regime's crimes against Palestinians

Bagheri Kani hailed the Turkish delegation's presence at the 19th Asia Cooperation Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Tehran and highlighted the growing utilization of the capacities of the Economic Cooperation Organization of the Eight Developing Countries (D-8), the Economic Cooperation Organization, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Threats made by the Zionist regime towards Lebanon are an extension of its brutality in Gaza, Bagheri Kani said, emphasizing that Lebanon's resistance is ready to confront these threats, ensuring that any aggression will come at a high cost for the aggressors.

Bagheri Kani also referred to the need to expand rail transport between Iran and Turkiye, adding that activating the two countries' commercial and economic capacities will provide stable security.



The Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, for his part in the telephone talk, thanked Iran for its special attention to the Palestinian issue and criticized the crimes of Israel against the people of Gaza.

Zionists' policy is to continue to develop tension throughout the region, which will also have a deep impact on other countries, he added.

Fidan highlighted the importance of utilizing the capabilities of regional organizations like D-8 in addressing the Palestinian issue.

