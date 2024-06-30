Islamic Jihad condemns Israeli minister's remarks on shooting Palestinian POWs

IRNA on Sunday quoted Samanews as saying that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad has reacted to new remarks by Ben-Gvir on the necessity of shooting Palestinian prisoners in the head.

In a statement, the movement noted that the remarks are a badge of shame for the supporters of the Zionist regime and those who have remained silent against the Zionists' atrocities.

The Palestinian nation will counter the criminal policies with strength and stability, it added.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad further noted that fighters of the Resistance will stand by the Palestinian captives.

7129**9417