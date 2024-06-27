Islamic Jihad hails recent operation of Palestinian resistance in Jenin camp: Report

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement hailed the operation of the Palestinian resistance in the Jenin camp located in the West Bank, media outlets reported on Thursday.

The operation left one Zionist soldier dead and 16 others wounded, added the source.

This operation was launched in line with the continuous response to the increasing crimes of the occupying regime against the Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and inside the prisons of this regime, the movement noted.

The Islamic Jihad said that this operation showed the commitment of the Palestinian nation to its lands and was a step to confront the brutal terrorist war which has been waged by the extreme Zionist regime and in the support of US.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, over 37,590 Palestinians have been martyred, and 86,032 wounded in the Zionist regime’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

7129**2050