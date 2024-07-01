Iraq’s Islamic Resistance hits Israeli port with drone

According to IRNA, citing Al-Mayadeen, the umbrella group of Iraqi resistance factions announced in the early hours of Monday that it launched a drone attack on an Israeli target in the occupied port city of Umm al-Rashrash, also known as Eilat in response to the Zionist regime's crimes against the people of Gaza.

There were no reports of possible damage or casualties but the group has vowed to continue its retaliatory attacks on Israeli targets.

In the past week and months, the Iraqi resistance had targeted sensitive and important positions in Eilat, located in the south of occupied Palestine.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has also recently carried out several joint operations with the Yemeni Army against Israeli targets in the occupied territories.

This group had previously warned that if the Zionist regime continued its genocide in Gaza, it would intensify its operations against the positions of this regime.

4399

