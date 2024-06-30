Hezbollah hits several Israeli military outposts

In a statement on Sunday, Hezbollah announced that its fighters targeted the headquarters of the 91st Division in Branit barracks with a heavy Burkan missile, adding that it was directly hit and partially destroyed, reported by IRNA, citing Beirut-based Al Manar TV Network.

The statement added that Hezbollah fighters targeted the command center of the Al-Sahl Battalion at Beit Hillel Barracks with a "Falaq" missile, leading to direct hits, partial destruction, and verified casualties.

Also, Hezbollah emphasized that its fighters targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the Al-Metula settlement with appropriate weapons, resulting in direct hits.

Hezbollah and Israeli forces have exchanged fire almost every day since October 8, a day after the Israeli regime launched an ongoing genocidal war against Gaza.

Regional resistance groups, including Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq and Yemen’s Ansarullah, have declared that they will continue their attacks on the Israeli military bases in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza since the start of the Israeli regime's genocidal war in the enclave last October.

