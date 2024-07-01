Palestinian resistance targets Zionist settlements near Gaza

According to Al Jazeera, rocket sirens sounded in Kissufim near Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Zionist regime’s radio announced that the alarms sounded seven times in 15 minutes in the Zionist settlements around the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media also reported a heavy wave of rocket attacks on Ein HaShlosha kibbutz around the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli Army Radio, 20 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards the settlements in Ashkelon.

Since October 7 last year, at least 37,765 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on the besieged enclave.

9376**4354