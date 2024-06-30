Zionist PM defies int’l calls, says Gaza war to continue

According to IRNA, citing the Palestinian Samas news agency, Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that the war in the Gaza Strip will continue, defying an international outcry.

Netanyahu made the pledge despite the fact the regime has failed to achieve its goals in about 9 months of relentless bombing and shelling campaign in Gaza. “We will continue the war until the goals, including the destruction of Hamas and the return of the prisoners, and that Gaza is no longer a threat to Israel, are fulfilled”.

Netanyahu also claimed that Zionist forces are present in Rafah and al-Shaja'iyyah and everywhere in the Gaza Strip but acknowledged that they are facing stiff resistance from Palestinian fighters underground and on the ground in Gaza.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is currently holding a security assessment in the south. Among the issues being discussed are the fighting in the Gaza Strip, with emphasis on the fighting in Rafah, as well as the continuation of military pressure on the Hamas terrorist organization”, Netanyahu’s official wrotew on the X social media network on Sunday.

Despite the repeated stonewalling of Netanyahu in the path of a ceasefire agreement and the exchange of prisoners, he once again shifted the blame on Hamas for not agreeing to a plan proposed by UN President Joe Biden.

Biden last month said the plan for a new ceasefire was actually proposed by the Israeli regime, which he said would pave the way for a political solution that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

The general framework of the plan was accepted by Hamas that sent its considerations to the mediators, but Netanyahu failed on the legitimate demands of Hamas and the Palestinian resistance by insisting on continuing the war against the Gaza Strip.

