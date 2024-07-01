Arab Ummah Court held to try Israeli regime for crimes in Gaza

The Arab Ummah Tribunal was convened on Sunday with the participation of graduate students from a number of Syrian universities as well as top judges and human rights officials from the mentioned countries at the Ebla Hotel in the Syrian capital Damascus following the failure of the International Criminal Court and other international courts to condemn the Israeli regime.

Mohammad Tay, president of Lebanon’s Qana Observatory and head of the Arab Ummah Tribunal, said that the court is not an official one, but it can be likened to a court of conscience in the name of free and oppressed nations, which speaks on their behalf because international courts ignore them due to the political interests backed by the United States, which only cares about murder, destruction, and the manufacture and sale of weapons.

The trial kicked off with the presentation of bills by graduate students before the court board. The first issue of the bills was the massacre of civilians in war times and its criminalization in international law as well as the demolition of hospitals, which is a violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949.

At the end of the hearing, the court announced a series of convictions against the Israeli regime, including crimes such as systematic murder and destruction.

The court expressed hope that the trial will be a beacon for other Arab states to condemn the Zionist regime, as well as a turning point for filing lawsuits against the regime not only for its crimes in Gaza but also for its repeated aggressions against Syria and the occupation of the Golan Heights.

4208**9417