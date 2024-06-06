Spain seeks joining ICJ Gaza genocide case

Spain joins a group of countries, including Ireland, that have expressed a desire to get involved in the case. Ireland, along with Spain and Norway, recently recognized the Palestinian state.

The Spanish minister said Madrid wants to support the ICJ in implementing any measures it orders, such as a directive for the regime to cease its military operations in Rafah city, southern Gaza.

Albares announced that Spain is doing this because of its commitment to international law, in its desire to support the court's work and to strengthen the United Nations by backing the ICJ as the top legal authority in the system.

The ICJ is the highest UN judicial body, established in 1945 to resolve disputes between states. Its recent emergency order for the Israeli regime to immediately stop its Rafah attack was a landmark ruling, following South Africa's filing of the genocide case against the Tel Aviv regime.

The Israeli regime’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip has left at least 36,654 people martyred and 83,309 wounded since October 7, 2023.

4208**2050