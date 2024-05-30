Iran acting FM: ICJ Gaza orders must be enforced immediately

Bagheri Kani made the comment on Thursday on X social media platform, formerly Twitter, and also criticized inaction by the UN Security Council (UNSC) to bring an end to the Gaza genocide.

“The UNSC's acquiescence vis-a-vis Palestinian genocide is a clear testament to the US/UK's active complicity in the Israeli atrocity. ICJ's orders must be enforced immediately and the occupying criminal maniacs must be chained before they inflame the whole world.”

Last Friday, the Hague-based top UN court ordered the Israeli regime to stop its military offensive in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza.

“Israel must immediately halt its military offensive and any other action in Rafah which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part”, said ICJ President Nawaf Salam.

The ruling was issued in a case brought by South Africa amid Israel’s ground offensive in Rafah, which started on May 7 in defiance of international calls to halt the operation in the city sheltering hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians.

Back in January, the ICJ also ordered the Israeli regime to stop its genocide in the Gaza Strip, as part of the same case filed by South Africa.

