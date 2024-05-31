Libya joins South Africa's genocide case against Israel at ICJ

Al-Jahani told a press conference that the ICJ has agreed with Libya’s request.
Tehran, IRNA – Libya’s representative to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Ahmed Al-Jahani, has said that the Hague-based court has accepted his country’s request to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel.
Al-Jahani told a press conference that the ICJ has agreed with Libya’s request.
He added that the ICJ has also agreed with the requests of other countries, including Mexico, to join the case.
