Netanyahu main obstacle to Gaza ceasefire agreement: Hamas

According to IRNA Saturday night, Husam Badran in an interview with Qatar's Arabic news network, said that Hamas’ main starting point in the negotiations is to stop the attacks of the Zionist army against the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The mediators have a positive view regarding the latest stance of the Hamas movement on a potential deal with the Zionist regime over the exchange of prisoners, he said, adding that Hamas will not take any action until after the implementation of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime.

Badran went on to point out that the Zionist enemy has set goals for itself since the beginning of the war, which it has not been able to achieve, and emphasized: We will never allow any international or regional party to interfere in the internal affairs of Palestine and make decisions for the Palestinian nation.

The Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper previously published details about the new round of negotiations in Doha, the capital of Qatar, to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and announced that the "guarantees" knot remained in its provisions.

Citing the contents of the Zionist American media, Al-Akhbar newspaper wrote: David Barnea, the head of the Israeli spy agency Mossad, who went to Doha on Friday returned to Tel Aviv after holding several hours of meetings with Qatari officials, including Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

During the last 9 months, Qatar and Egypt have played the role of mediators for the Hamas movement and the Zionist regime to reach a ceasefire agreement.

According to Al-Akhbar, Tel Aviv has rejected the condition of the Hamas movement regarding the right to choose the names of Palestinian prisoners held by the Israeli regime for the prisoners’ swap.

This Lebanese newspaper added: On the other hand, the Israeli army considers these negotiations as an opportunity to reach an agreement and believes that the battle with the Hamas movement will take several years.

