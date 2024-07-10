Israeli protesters block main highway in Tel Aviv

Radio Israel reported on Wednesday that anti-government protesters partially block a junction near Hod Hasharon near Tel Aviv, calling for a deal to free captives held in the Gaza Strip.

Protesters burn tires on the road, before police arrive on the scene to disperse them.

Asharq Al-Awsat, an international newspaper too on Sunday, in a report said that after nine months since the war in Gaza started, Israeli protesters blocked highways across, calling on prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down and pushing for a cease-fire to bring back scores of captives held by Hamas.

The demonstrations come as long-running efforts to broker a truce gained momentum last week when Hamas dropped a key demand for an Israeli commitment to end the war.

According to the newspaper, the militant group still wants mediators to guarantee a permanent ceasefire, while Netanyahu is vowing to keep fighting until Israel destroys Hamas' military and governing capabilities.

