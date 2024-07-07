Israeli settlers protest in front of homes of 18 ministers, Knesset members

According to the regime’s Channel 12, the demonstrators are demanding the overthrow of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet as well as the signing of a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian resistance for prisoner swap.

The protesters also blocked Highway 6, which connects the north of occupied Palestine to its south. They also set fire to tires on Highway 1, which connects Tel Aviv to al-Quds.

Some 150 high-tech companies of the regime have also allowed their employees to take part in protest rallies against the Netanyahu cabinet.

Nine months into the unsuccessful invasion of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli regime is sinking deeper into internal and external crises. The regime has not achieved any of its declared objectives, namely the annihilation of Hamas and the return of its captives from the Gaza Strip.

