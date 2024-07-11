EU’s Borrell calls Gaza situation intolerable, renews truce calls

Borrell said on Thursday that conditions in Gaza are worse than ever and the humanitarian situation has become intolerable more than nine months into the Israeli war.

He was speaking with reporters in Washington DC, the US, where he attended a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting and a NATO summit.

The top EU politician called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians there.

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and the Israeli regime have been engaged in indirect truce talks in the past weeks, with the latest such negotiations taking place in Qatar and Egypt on Wednesday and Thursday.

No truce deal has been reached so far, with Hamas blaming the failure on Israel over its refusal to stop attacks in order for a permanent ceasefire to reach.

Israel has even escalated its attacks in the lead-up to the ceasefire negotiations, killing dozens of Palestinians across Gaza, including in attacks on schools sheltering displaced people.

4194**9417