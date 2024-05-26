Israeli disregard of ICJ orders risks EU credibility: Borrell

According to Al Jazeera, Borrell wrote on his blog post that “Introducing caveats, objections or exceptions based on non-legal grounds damages the rule-based order, damages our values and will damage our international standing and weaken our position on other issues including Ukraine.”

He added: “If one of the parties is not satisfied by the decision of the Court it can of course address a specific request for interpretation but not disregard it.”

Borrell called on the bloc to do more, saying “It is time for the EU to take its responsibilities in front of a catastrophic situation of an unprecedented magnitude. We have to act. Our moral and political credibility is at risk.”

Later, the top EU diplomat took to his X account and wrote: “The respect of International law is not an option: disregarding a decision of the #ICJ will weaken the rules-based world order the EU supports and promotes everywhere”.

Borrell also posted a picture of the international court with a caption: “The ICJ is the highest court of the United Nations system,; all its member states have the obligation to comply with its decision.”

The European Union's Foreign Affairs Council is set to host Arab officials on Monday to discuss the situation in Gaza.

