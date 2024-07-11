Level of conflict, destruction in Gaza shocking: UN

According to IRNA, Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday local time that the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has warned against Israel's new evacuation order for Gazans.

The order to people to leave Gaza City will only fuel the widespread suffering of Palestinian families, many of whom have been displaced again and again. These civilians must be protected and their essential needs should be met, he said.

The UN spokesperson reiterated demand to "respect international humanitarian law," adding that "the level of fighting and destruction that we are seeing in recent days as the cease-fire talks are ongoing is truly shocking."

He provided an update from the humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian Territory, Muhannad Hadi, saying that aid deliveries "fall far short of the needs in Gaza" despite aid workers' efforts.

Dujarric added: Hadi, who was in the Gaza Strip yesterday for the third time and reported to the UN Secretary General earlier today the disruption of public order and security. He saw groups of men with sticks waiting for trucks to cross the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza. All the trucks he saw were heavily damaged, with broken windshields, mirrors, and hoods.

The UN humanitarian aid coordinator also saw bags of flour from the World Food Program and UNRWA scattered on the side of the roads near the crossing, he revealed.

In recent months, Israeli settlers have either disrupted or attacked convoys of aid trucks heading to the Gaza Strip.

