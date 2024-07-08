Jul 8, 2024, 2:07 PM
Iran surgeon removes 16kg tumor from Turkmen patient’s abdomen

Mashhad, IRNA – An Iranian surgeon has successfully removed a 16-kilogram tumor from the abdomen of a patient from Turkmenistan after a three-hour operation at the Nazeran Hospital in Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan province.

Ehsan Soltani, who is also a professor at Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, told IRNA that the patient is a 47-year-old man who had an extensive tumor of the type of “liposarcoma” situated from the pelvis and abdomen to the spleen.

The surgeon noted that the tumor was successfully removed from the patient’s body along with a part of the small intestine, colon, and left kidney because they were inside the tumor.

Soltani continued that the patient is now in good condition, and will be discharged from the hospital in the coming days.

The Turkmen patient had undergone unsuccessful surgery once in his country and traveled to Mashhad to receive Iran’s medical services, he said.

