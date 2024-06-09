First successful humeral bone transplant from cadaver performed in Iran’s Mazandaran

Danial Hosseinzadeh, a member of the academic board of Babol University of Medical Sciences, made the announcement on Sunday.

He said that the transplant was carried out on a 54-year-old female patient at Shahid Beheshti Hospital in the city of Babol.

This kind of transplant surgery has been performed for the first time in Mazandaran province, as such operations have so far been carried out mainly in the capital Tehran, he added.

The physician explained that humeral bone transplants from dead bodies is not costly, and is done regardless of the gender of the deceased person and the patient.

What is important is that the bone part taken from the deceased person’s cartilage or joint matches that of the patient, he added.

