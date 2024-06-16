Conjoined twins separated in Shiraz hospital

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the head of children’s surgery department of Namazi Hospital Ali Bahadori said that Ruqayya and Umm al-Banin are twin girls from Ahvaz who were born 10 months ago.

The surgical team of Shiraz University of Medical Sciences at Namazi Hospital decided to operate on these twins at three and a half months of age, he added.

During the surgery, the medical team noticed other organs shared between them and only separated their livers in the first operation, Bahadori explained.

“We noticed that a common hepatic duct was poured into one hole and complete separation was not possible in three months, and therefore, the second stage of surgery was postponed to 10 months,” he said.

As the twins turned 10 months old, the second stage of the surgery for complete separation began in Namazi Hospital in Shiraz and they were separated, he added.

He also said that out of every 50,000 to 100,000 twins born, one twin is conjoined.

