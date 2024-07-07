Hezbollah targets Israeli base in northern occupied Palestine

According to Al Mayadeen, Hezbollah announced that to support the people of Gaza and the Palestinian resistance, it targeted the spying equipment of the Zionist Al-Rahib base with “appropriate weapons” on Sunday morning.

It added that the Israeli equipment was directly hit and destroyed.

In an earlier statement, Hezbollah said that in support of the people of Gaza and the Palestinian resistance and response to the enemy’s aggression on southern Lebanese villages and civilian homes with several suicide drones, the Zionist enemy’s artillery was targeted in Beit Hillel.

A day after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023, and the Zionist regime’s full-scale attacks on houses and medical centers in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah in a coordinated measure with Palestinian resistance group Hamas started targeting the military bases of Israel in the north of the occupied Palestine.

Since the onset of the war in Gaza, nearly 38,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

