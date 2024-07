"The chance of an expanded war is not likely in the near future, but Hezbollah is prepared for the worst possibilities," Sheikh Qassem said.

The Hezbollah deputy chief went on to describe the conclusion of a ceasefire deal as very likely, particularly in the wake of the volatile state of affairs in the 1948 Israeli-occupied territories and that Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid can exert a great deal of pressure on prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

