Jul 6, 2024, 12:25 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85531219
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Hezbollah targets Israel artillery in northern occupied lands

Jul 6, 2024, 12:25 PM
News ID: 85531219
Hezbollah targets Israel artillery in northern occupied lands

Tehran, IRNA – Lebanon’s Hezbollah has launched drone attacks against Israeli artillery in Beit Hillel in north of the occupied lands.

Issuing a statement, Hezbollah confirmed its attack carried out in support of the Palestinian resistance and the people in Gaza and also in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against the southern Lebanese villages and the residential areas, Al Mayadeen reported early on Saturday.

Hezbollah announced that the Israeli forces attacked the Lebanese people on Friday.

Further, it noted that its drone attack on the Israeli base hit the target precisely.

A day after the Al Aqsa Storm Operation on October 7, 2023, and the Zionist regime’s full-scale attacks on houses and medical centers in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah in a coordinated measure with Palestinian resistance group Hamas started targeting the military bases of Israel in the north of the occupied Palestine.

Since the onset of the war in Gaza, nearly 38,000, mostly women and children have been killed in the enclave.

1483**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .