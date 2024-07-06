Hezbollah targets Israel artillery in northern occupied lands

Issuing a statement, Hezbollah confirmed its attack carried out in support of the Palestinian resistance and the people in Gaza and also in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against the southern Lebanese villages and the residential areas, Al Mayadeen reported early on Saturday.

Hezbollah announced that the Israeli forces attacked the Lebanese people on Friday.

Further, it noted that its drone attack on the Israeli base hit the target precisely.

A day after the Al Aqsa Storm Operation on October 7, 2023, and the Zionist regime’s full-scale attacks on houses and medical centers in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah in a coordinated measure with Palestinian resistance group Hamas started targeting the military bases of Israel in the north of the occupied Palestine.

Since the onset of the war in Gaza, nearly 38,000, mostly women and children have been killed in the enclave.

1483**9417