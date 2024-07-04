Ansarullah leader: Arabs should put Israel on terrorist list

Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement, in his speech on Thursday, demanded that the name of the Zionist regime be included in the terrorist list of Arab countries, and said, "The Arab regimes classify Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, and the Arab League also classifies it as such, but these regimes do not include the enemy of Zionism in their terrorist list despite his terrible crimes."

The leader of Ansarullah stated that the lack of attention to Gaza is one of the most dangerous issues that Israel has counted on in its relations with the Arabs.

2050