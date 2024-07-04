High-ranking Zionist army officer killed in Hezbollah attack

The army of the occupying regime admitted that the deputy commander of a company was killed in the battles of the northern front due to the explosion of rockets fired from the south of Lebanon towards the north of Israel.

The spokesman of the army of the occupying regime said that this high-ranking officer was the deputy commander of a company in the 8679 unit of the Israeli army.

In recent hours, following the martyrdom of its prominent commander, Hajj Abu Nameh, Lebanon's Hezbollah has targeted the military areas of the Zionist regime in the north of occupied Palestine with its massive rocket attacks.

2050