Yemen’s missile triggers sirens in occupied Palestine

Palestinian news agencies reported on Sunday that after a missile strike from Yemen, sirens were activated in cities and towns throughout central areas of the Israeli-occupied Palestine, including Tel Aviv.

Yemeni sources said that two ballistic missiles targeted specific locations in the regime, adding that Israeli defense systems failed to intercept them. This prompted Israelis to seek refuge in shelters early Sunday morning.

As a result, flights at the Ben Gurion Airport have been suspended, and Israeli officials have urged settlers to stay in shelters and secure locations.

Nasreddin Amer, deputy head of the Yemeni Ansarullah Information Organization, posted on his X account that due to escalating tensions and Israeli aggression against Gaza, Yemen’s actions have forced the closure of Israeli airspace.

Amer warned that all airports in the occupied territories are unsafe and advised international airlines to avoid flights into Israeli airports for the safety of their travelers.

He also said that Yemen’s military operations will continue and intensify until the aggression against Gaza ceases and the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

According to the Yemeni official, the Israeli regime ignored the calls of Arab leaders, and as a result, they will now hear explosions resonating deep within the occupied territories.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have demonstrated unwavering support for Gaza, launching missile and drone attacks against Israeli-occupied areas.

