Iran urges end to Israeli impunity, halt to ethnic cleansing in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – Iran has strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on the Gaza Strip and called for an end to the “ethnic cleansing” and the impunity of the Israeli regime’s rulers.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said in a statement late on Saturday that the ongoing Israeli assaults on Gaza and the West Bank, particularly the strikes on displaced persons’ shelters and medical centers in recent days, have killed or injured hundreds of civilians.

Baqaei said Israel’s Western supporters, especially the United States and the United Kingdom, are directly responsible for the occupying entity’s relentless atrocities.

He said Israel is escalating its attacks after derailing efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement, adding that the regime was attempting to forcibly displace Gaza’s population and impose its “illegitimate demands.”

According to the spokesperson, such actions would be met with the “heroic resistance of the Palestinian people.”

Describing the normalization of severe human rights and humanitarian law violations in Gaza and the West Bank as an “irreparable disaster” for the United Nations and international law, Baqaei urged all governments and the UN secretary-general to fulfill their legal and moral obligations.

He called for urgent and concrete action to end the regime’s “genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.”

4354**9417