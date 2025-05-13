Iran strongly condemns bombing of refugee camps in Palestine

Tehran, IRNA — The Islamic Republic has categorically denounced the recent airstrikes on Palestinian refugee centers by the Israeli regime, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of dozens of innocent Palestinians, including infants.

In reaction to the bombing of refugee shelters in Jabalia and Khan Yunis by the Israeli regime, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Tuesday described the widespread and unprecedented violations of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories as a “blatant violation of the fundamental principles and rules of international law.”

Baqaei reiterated the legal and moral obligations of every state, and consequently the United Nations, to prevent genocide and ensure compliance with humanitarian law.

He called for the urgency of expediting legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court against Israel and its officials for war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.

Expressing solidarity with the Palestinian defenseless people, he urged the international community and regional countries to take effective action to immediately end Israel’s military aggression.

He also stressed the need for the swift delivery of food and medicine to the Gaza Strip, prosecution of Israeli officials responsible for war crimes, and complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The spokesperson also emphasized the necessity of implementing measures to counter Israel’s hostilities in the region, including in Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

7129**9417