Tehran Dialogue Forum kicks off with President Pezeshkian’s presence

Tehran, IRNA – The Tehran Dialogue Forum officially opened on Sunday morning with the attendance of President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

The event began with the national anthem of Iran and a recitation from the Quran following the arrival of Pezeshkian and Araqchi at the venue.

High-level foreign participants include Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the Afghan caretaker government’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani, and Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan.

Also in attendance are Kamal Kharrazi, head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and ambassadors based in Tehran.

The Tehran Dialogue Forum is being held on May 18–19 with speeches by Iranian officials and foreign dignitaries, including ministers, think tank heads, and international experts.

