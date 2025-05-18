Administration praises women's futsal team for World Cup qualification

Tehran, IRNA – Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani hailed Iran’s women's futsal team’s historic qualification for their first World Cup, calling it a testament to the courage, perseverance, and talent of Iranian women.

The historic qualification of Iran’s women futsal team for their first World Cup is a clear testament to the courage, perseverance, and talent of the Iranian women. “With your firm strides, a new path has been forged for women’s sports,” Mohajerani wrote on her X account on Saturday, congratulating the players on their milestone achievement.

Iran secured its first-ever Women’s Futsal World Cup berth after defeating China 3-1 in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers.

