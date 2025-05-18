Three sentenced to death over Shahcheragh terrorist attacks

Shiraz, IRNA – Three individuals have been sentenced to death for aiding the deadly terrorist attacks on the Shahcheragh shrine in Shiraz, according to the chief justice of Fars province.

Sadrollah Rajaei-Nasab said on Sunday that the Revolution Court of Shiraz issued the sentences after months of investigation and trial.

The three convicts were found guilty of aiding “corruption on earth.” In addition to the death sentences, each received 25 years in prison on separate charges.

The Shahcheragh shrine, a major religious site in southern Iran, was targeted in two terrorist attacks in 2022 and 2023, both claimed by the Daesh terrorist group.

While the main attackers were killed or prosecuted earlier, authorities say the other convicts were key logistical supporters, responsible for supplying weapons and ammunition.

Rajaei-Nasab said four other individuals were also convicted in connection with the case, including two members of Daesh who received prison terms of 15 and 10 years based on their level of involvement.

َAdditionally, two women were sentenced to five years each, he said, adding that due to special circumstances, their sentences will be served under electronic monitoring within a one-kilometer radius of their residences.

