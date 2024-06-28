Police arrest anti-Revolution elements at Birmingham's polling station

The police of England on Friday detained some anti-Revolution elements who attempted to disrupt the voting process of Iran's 14th presidential election at a polling station in Birmingham.

Police have not yet issued an official statement on the incident, but a Birmingham polling station election executive member informed IRNA in London that police officers were present and preparing reports.

The police have dispersed individuals, and the voting process at the polling station is ongoing despite rioters' attempts to dissuade Iranian nationals, the source added.

Iranians have headed to the polls at five polling stations in London since the voting has started.

Other stations in Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Cardiff, and Glasgow are prepared for the Iranian nationals in the UK to cast their votes.

As many as 58,640 polling stations in Iran and 344 others abroad have been set up for the 14th presidential election.

Over 61 million Iranians are eligible to vote in the election.

Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Alireza Zakani have dropped their candidacy.

Saeed Jalili, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Massoud Pezeshkian, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi have remained in the race.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei cast his vote at a polling station in Tehran just as the voting started.

On May 19, 2024 a helicopter carrying late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, late Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several other officials crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz, and the Iranian president and the entire accompanying delegation were martyred.

