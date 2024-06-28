Voting for Iran's presidential election in UK underway despite attempts of anti-Revolution elements

Voting in the UK, the largest Iranian polling station in Europe, kicked off at 8 a.m. local time and will be run until 18 p.m. local time.

Iranians have headed to the polls at five polling stations in London since the voting has started.

Other stations in Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Cardiff, and Glasgow are prepared for the Iranian nationals in the UK to cast their votes.

Anti-Revolution elements who see participation in the Iranian presidential election as a threat to their personal benefits after a defeat in the riots of two years ago have been seeking to disrupt the election process in recent days.

In Dublin, Iranian chargé d'affaires Kazem Sharif Kazemi to Ireland, said that Iranian nationals residing in the capital city have been participating in the election since the voting began.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. local time (0430 GMT) today. Over 61 million Iranians are eligible to vote in the election.

Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Alireza Zakani have dropped their candidacy.

Saeed Jalili, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Massoud Pezeshkian, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi have remained in the race.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei cast his ballot at a polling station in Tehran just as the voting started.

On May 19, 2024, a helicopter carrying late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, late Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several other officials crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz, and the Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were martyred.

7129**2050