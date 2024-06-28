Iranian expats in England actively participating in 14th presidential election: Envoy

Despite the problems that certain groups have created, the participation of the Iranian nationals in the 14th presidential election is good, Matinfar told IRNA's correspondent based in London on the sidelines of the election on Friday.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. local time (0430 GMT) today. Over 61 million Iranians are eligible to vote in the election.

After the martyrdom of late President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month, Iran planned snap elections.

Matinfar said that Iranians have headed to the polls at five polling stations in London, adding that participation in other stations in Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Cardiff, and Glasgow is also good.

Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Alireza Zakani have dropped their candidacy.

Saeed Jalili, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Massoud Pezeshkian, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi have remained in the race.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei cast his ballot at a polling station in Tehran just as the voting started.

On May 19, 2024 a helicopter carrying late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, late Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several other officials crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz, and the Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were martyred.

