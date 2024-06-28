Iran’s June 28 presidential election kicks off in Iran

A sum of 61,452,321 voters have the right to vote in the 14th presidential election.

Two Iranian presidential candidates Alireza Zakani and Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi announced their withdrawal from the 2024 elections.

The candidates remaining in the race are Saeed Jalili, a former lead nuclear negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iranian Parliament speaker, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, former interior minister, and Masoud Pezeshkian, former health minister.

On May 19, 2024 a helicopter carrying late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, late Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several other officials crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz, and the Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were martyred.

