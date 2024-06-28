Supreme Leader terms people's turn out in election a must for Iran's stability

Ayatollah Khamenei cast his vote in box 110 in the first minutes of the start of voting for the 14th term of the presidential election of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking to a large number of reporters after casting his ballot at a polling station set up in Imam Khomeini Hussainya in Tehran, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution urged Iranians to turn out to vote as a "definite necessity" for their country.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that election day is a day of joy and happiness, enthusiastic attendance and increasing participation of the people is a definite need for the Islamic Republic.

"In the essence of this system, the presence of the people is taken into account. Also, the durability of the Islamic Republic and its honor and reputation in the world depend on the presence of the people," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Today at 08:00 local time, early presidential election began in Iran and 61,452,321 voters have the right to vote in the 14th presidential election.

Iran's Election Headquarters has set up over 58,000 polling stations nationwide in preparation for the 14th Iranian presidential election on 28 June.

Four candidates will compete for the presidency: Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Saeed Jalili, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi.

