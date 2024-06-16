Yemen announces new maritime operations in support of Gaza

Army Spokesman Yahya Saree made the announcement on Sunday, saying that an American destroyer and two Israel-linked ships were targeted in the latest operations in the Red and Arabian seas.

According to Saree, the US destroyer was struck by a number of ballistic missiles in the Red Sea. The two ships, which the Yemeni official named as Captain Paris and Happy Condor, were respectively targeted by naval missiles and drones in the Arabian Sea.

The spokesman said in his statement that the two ships were targeted because they were heading for ports in Israeli-occupied territories.

Saree reiterated Yemen’s position that it will continue attacks against Israel-linked shipping until the regime stops its genocidal war on Gaza and lifts its siege on the Palestinian territory.

He also said that the army will continue to defend Yemen’s territory against US-UK aggression, in reference to joint airstrikes that the two Western states have been conducting on Yemen since mid-January for what they call protecting international shipping.

Yemen has rejected their claim, saying that its military operations in international waters, which have been ongoing since mid-November, only target Israeli ships or any vessel that heads towards Israeli-occupied ports.

