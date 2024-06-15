Ansarullah leader: Muslims’ failure to support Palestinians would benefit Israeli regime

The Ansarullah leader made the comment in a message he issued Saturday on the annual Hajj pilgrimage and the occasion of Eid al-Adha that marks the climax of the Hajj rituals and is celebrated by Muslims across the world on Sunday and Monday.

He said that one of the lessons behind Hajj rituals is the sincere support that Muslims should give to the Palestinian people, adding that the failure to provide the Palestinians with that support would contribute to assisting the Israeli regime.

Al-Houthi also said in his message that the Yemeni nation will spare no effort to fulfill its responsibility to support the Palestinian people and their resistance fighters.

He was referring to Yemen’s maritime operations against Israel-linked ships, which have been ongoing since mid-November in a bid to force the regime to stop its war on Gaza and lift its blockade of the Palestinian territory.

