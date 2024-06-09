Yemen hits British warship destroyer, 2 Israeli-linked ships

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Yemeni armed forces’ spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the Yemeni missile force carried out a military operation targeting the British destroyer (Diamond) in the Red Sea with a number of ballistic missiles.

Also, the naval, missile, and UAV forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two joint military operations against two ships belonging to companies that violated the ban decision to access the ports of occupied Palestine, he added.

The ships that were hit accurately and caught fire in the Arabian Sea were the "Norderney" and the "MSC Tavvishi", the statement noted, highlighting that the two operations were carried out with a number of naval and ballistic missiles and drones.

The statement added that the Yemeni armed forces continue to perform their religious, moral, and humanitarian duty towards the Palestinian people, and their operations will not stop until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of the Zionist regime.

